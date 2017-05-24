Report: Matt Jones skipping OTAs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT

There hasn’t been much sign that running back Matt Jones is in the Redskins’ plans for the 2017 season and it appears he won’t be in the picture at all during Organized Team Activities.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jones will not be attending OTAs this year.

Jones started the first seven games of the year and ran for 460 yards on 99 carries, but didn’t play in the final nine games of the year. Rob Kelley took over as the lead back. Chris Thompson returns as the third-down back and Samaje Perine was drafted in the fourth round to give the team another reason to keep Jones out of the rotation.

Rapoport reported during the draft that Washington was shopping Jones in a trade, although no one bit on a player who finished last season as a regular on the inactive list. A trade remains a possibility, although teams may prefer to wait for what seems like an inevitable parting of the ways rather than giving up anything in compensation.