Report: Seahawks expected to work out Colin Kaepernick, others

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 24, 2017, 6:09 AM EDT

Someone is finally going to actually see for themselves whether Colin Kaepernick is able and willing to play football.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Seahawks are going to audition some backup options soon, and “barring a change of plans” Kaepernick is expected to be among them.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said last week that Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III were among the guys they were considering as a potential backup to Russell Wilson, since they have no experience on the bench.

If nothing else, it supports commissioner Roger Goodell’s stance that Kaepernick isn’t being blackballed.

Barring a change of plans, of course, which sounds sort of ominous the way it was dropped in there so casually.