Seahawks looking at Austin Davis, along with Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 24, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT

If the Seahawks want to portray this as just another offseason tire-kicking, they needed to roll someone other than Colin Kaepernick into town.

Thus, they’ll have at least one other veteran quarterback come in to audition.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Seahawks are also bringing in Austin Davis for a workout today.

Davis was most recently with the Broncos, hanging around as a third option behind Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. He has also spent time with the Browns and Rams.

The Seahawks have insisted they’re looking at all available options, and have previously mentioned Robert Griffin III as one.