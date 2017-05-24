Shane Vereen: The best overtime is college football overtime

A day after the NFL shortened overtime from 15 minutes to 10, Giants running back Shane Vereen said he’d prefer a much more radical change: College overtime.
Vereen said on PFT Live that the college system, in which teams take turns starting possessions from the 25-yard line, is a better format than the modified sudden death format that the NFL uses.
“My favorite overtime is college football,” Vereen said. “Line the ball up at the 25, give each team a chance to go at it, then after the second overtime you have to go for two. I love watching college football overtime. It usually doesn’t take too long. The drives usually aren’t that long. And it’s still exciting. Overtime that’s long and drawn out doesn’t necessarily add to the excitement of the game. If anything it just adds more drives, more punts.”
Vereen says he’s never been involved in a tie game and hopes he never will be. The league’s new overtime rule makes it more likely that he’ll play in a tie this season.
No. The best OT was the 15 sudden death. There was nothing wrong with it.
The team receiving the ball first won 56% of the time. The team kicking the ball won 42% of the time. The other 2% were ties.
College football OT is like watching an adult play t-ball. No thanks. I’d rather see you earn the yards needed to get to the redzone.
Come on little children. Let daddy set you up in scoring range. Ice cream for everyone! You are all winners!
Lame. I’d rather watch 2 teams punt back and forth for the entire OT than to see each team be GIVEN 40 yards of free territory that they didn’t earn through competition.
I think the best over time is no over time, as in, you won by 40 in regulation…
No thanks. I have zero interest in seeing 83-77 score games at the professional level.
It works fine in college, leave it there.
Ah not even close. Its the worse.
He’s right!
He’s 100% correct. The hold up is based on game/season TD/scoring records that will be broken, which is just silly.
He is out of his mind. There’s nothing more stupid than the college overtime. They should start possessions at their own 25, not the opponent’s 25. To me, there’s nothing dumber than a fierce defensive struggle that ends regulation 17-17 and the final score is 55-53.
vikinganswer says:
May 24, 2017 8:45 AM
Ah not even close. Its the worse.
The worst? I don’ think so. It’s very exciting. I just think the pro’s would destroy it.
This is only a “problem” of course because of the last Super Bowl.
Teams that blow 25 point leads in the last 18 minutes don’t deserve any sympathy whatsoever for not getting a “chance” in OT.
Change the whole complex of the way the game is played. College OT is just plain stupid.
The only way this would work at the pro level?
Revert back to mid 90s rules around passing once the OT starts. Let defenses play defense again.
Otherwise forget it.
I’d keep OT the same except I’d like to see them eliminate FG’s and point after kicks forcing them to go for 2. Eventually I would like to see FG’s and extra points eliminated in the game entirely.
For kickoffs they should move back to the 30 to bring returns back into the game. I’m not buying the player safety issue. I don’t think the return game is any more dangerous than regular play.
On the concussion issue they should require and strictly enforce mouth pieces, soften shoulder pads, and look to soften the shell of the helmet and mask.
He’s not wrong. In college, the longer the overtime, the more exciting it gets. The NFL is just the opposite.
I agree. College football has the best overtime. They are also better and quicker at looking at replays.
He is right.
Also, Eli has some game used gear of Vareens for sale.
He’s right. The NFL’s overtime system has been messed up since the beginning of time. I wouldn’t say necessarily line the ball up at the 25 but both teams should be able to get the ball in overtime. The falcons got shafted last year.
College overtime is Mickey Mouse. I like Andrew Brandt’s suggestion – just get rid of overtime altogether in the regular season.
Had Atl won the the coin flip and scored no one would be talking about changing OT except possibly NE fans, and the rest of you would be calling them crybabies.
However, given the current state of (non)enforcement of existing rules it would not be out of line to expect that NYG, PIttsburgh and a few others would have different OT rules than everyone else.
Thank you. Someone with a brain
College overtime is a joke. Might as well have 7 on 7 with flags or two hand touch. Give me a break. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the way it is now.
Maybe they should shoot pool to determine a winner.
The best overtime in sports is NHL playoff OT.
NFL OT Sucks, CFB OT is awesome.
As far as excitement, it is the best.
But it just wouldn’t work in the NFL. The skill level is much higher, the games would go on forever.
Maybe instead of overtime, if teams are tied at regulation let fans vote online for the winner. Fans are never wrong, right?
Why not have a dance offs to settle games that end in a tie that would take off some injuries?
I do not find anything exciting about college football. I think the modified sudden death format is the best thus far. I want to see a team actually sustain a drive and earn it, like the Pats in the SB, or be rewarded for a defensive stop. With the college format, a defensive can push the offense back 10 yards, and the offense can still kick a field goal….or 25 yards, and go for a Hail Mary. There is nothing exciting or “professional” about thst.
At first, I did not like the lowering of OT to 10 minutes. Now, I do. It sucks when you are not in your home area, and you have to watch a long overtime of a team you do not care for while missing your home team’s war quarter. Even the NFL Sunday Ticket messes that up at times.
Also, the strategy of a long sustained drive now comes into play to leave the second offense no or little time on the clock…and probably more two minute drills to watch. I agree with the NFL now…those extra 5 minutes were unnecessary.
I meant, “college football OT”, above
College football>NFL and it’s not even close
Two options, IMO:
1. Play a full 15 min OT session, then game ends regardless of score. Similar to soccer.
2. Modified college-style OT where drives begin near midfield. Teams should not start in FG range.
I agree with Vereen.
I loved him as “Chicken” in the original Roots, too.
That was an attempt at humor for those of you that didn’t get it.