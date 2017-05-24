Shane Vereen: The best overtime is college football overtime

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 24, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

A day after the NFL shortened overtime from 15 minutes to 10, Giants running back Shane Vereen said he’d prefer a much more radical change: College overtime.

Vereen said on PFT Live that the college system, in which teams take turns starting possessions from the 25-yard line, is a better format than the modified sudden death format that the NFL uses.

“My favorite overtime is college football,” Vereen said. “Line the ball up at the 25, give each team a chance to go at it, then after the second overtime you have to go for two. I love watching college football overtime. It usually doesn’t take too long. The drives usually aren’t that long. And it’s still exciting. Overtime that’s long and drawn out doesn’t necessarily add to the excitement of the game. If anything it just adds more drives, more punts.”

Vereen says he’s never been involved in a tie game and hopes he never will be. The league’s new overtime rule makes it more likely that he’ll play in a tie this season.