Shane Vereen visits PFT Live on Wednesday

Posted by Mike Florio on May 24, 2017, 6:03 AM EDT

Our recent offseason excursion into having former players in the studio for a full hour at a time on PFT Live carries with it a twist on Wednesday: A non-former player joins the show.

Giants running back (and Super Bowl XLIX champion with the Patriots) Shane Vereen visits the studio in Connecticut for the final four segments of the simulcast, and among other things we’ll pick our all-time favorite NFL celebrations from a variety of categories. (We always tackle the most difficult and delicate topics.)

We’ll address plenty of other issues throughout the show, which begins (began) at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio and then heads to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET for the two-hour simulcast. Join us.