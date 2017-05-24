Shane Vereen’s reaction to Richardson’s slap at Marshall: “Why?”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 24, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT

On Tuesday, Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson took at public swipe at former Jets receiver/current Giants receiver Brandon Marshall. On Wednesday, current Giants running back Shane Vereen reacted to the comments.

“I guess my question is, ‘Why?'” Vereen said during a one-hour in-studio visit to PFT Live. “I mean, what’s gone is gone. Obviously, there’s no love lost between the two. It’s tough because he’s in my locker room and he’s a good guy. He’s played with my brother [Brock Vereen] before. My brother was in Chicago, they spent some time there together, there’s good things.

“If you really dug and dug on every player, you could find some negative things on them and how they carry themselves, or how they treat others. I try to stay optimistic as possible and I’m just happy that Brandon Marshall is on our team this year.”

Marshall joins the Giants after two years with the Jets, three with the Bears, two with the Dolphins, and four with the Broncos. Traded by the first three and cut by the last one, Marshall has been one of the best receivers of the past decade, generating 941 receptions (18th all time), 12,061 receiving yards (24th all time), and an outside shot at eventual Hall of Fame consideration if he can perform over the next couple of years like he did throughout most of his career — and if he can finally get to the playoffs once, or twice.