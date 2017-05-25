Bears agree to terms with Victor Cruz

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 25, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT

Victor Cruz will be doing his salsa dancing in Chicago this year.

Cruz, the veteran wide receiver who has spent his entire career with the Giants, has agreed to terms with the Bears, according to multiple reports.

The 30-year-old Cruz was once among the NFL’s elite receivers, but he was plagued by injuries in 2014 and 2015, and although he made it through 2016 healthy, his production slipped significantly. The Bears, however, apparently think he has something left.

In Chicago, Cruz joins a receiver depth chart that also includes Kevin White, Markus Wheaton, Cameron Meredith, Kendall Wright and Rueben Randle.