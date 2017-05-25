Bears agree to terms with Victor Cruz

Victor Cruz will be doing his salsa dancing in Chicago this year.
Cruz, the veteran wide receiver who has spent his entire career with the Giants, has agreed to terms with the Bears, according to multiple reports.
The 30-year-old Cruz was once among the NFL’s elite receivers, but he was plagued by injuries in 2014 and 2015, and although he made it through 2016 healthy, his production slipped significantly. The Bears, however, apparently think he has something left.
In Chicago, Cruz joins a receiver depth chart that also includes Kevin White, Markus Wheaton, Cameron Meredith, Kendall Wright and Rueben Randle.
Kevin white seems to be a bust, can’t rely on him. Wheaton is not great. Cruz and Kendall Wright should and probably will be the Bears top 2 WRs, both have been productive. Problem is, they don’t have a QB to get them the ball.
Why does it seem like whenever Chicago gets free agents, they’re always washed up? Outside Of Julius Peppers, it seems like that’s always been the case.
Not that I think it will happen but with that WR core he could lead he team in yards and catches and turn into a great signing.
Cruz, Wheaton and White could be a fantastic trio this season…..
I know people are sleeping on the Bears this year, but I think they will be pretty good. Their defense needs to tune up a bit more, but their offense isn’t looking too bad. I could see them winning 8-9 games.
Other than Cam Meredith, every single guy on that list has either had his career seriously compromised by injuries and/or is coming off an injury right now.
You would think after the Kevin White debacle of the past two seasons that Ryan Pace would back off signing pre-injured players but if anything, he is signing all the more of them.
So now we see why he decided to talk smack on the Giants, he knew he had a deal finally lined up. If he talked earlier it would have shrunk the already small market of teams interested in him.