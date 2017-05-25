Belichick declares Patriots to be fully caught up

After winning their fifth Super Bowl, Patriots coach Bill Belichick declared that his team was about five or six weeks behind. In a Thursday media appearance, Belichick declared the deficit to be gone.
“I think we’re probably caught up to where we are now,” Belichick told reporters. “I think it’s the being behind in draft, free agency and that type of thing. I think at this point, we’re ready for OTAs. We’ll be ready for training camp. I think that part of it we’ll be on schedule on. It’s the catching up on all the spring projects, draft and free agency. It’s the initial part of it.”
That was the newsiest answer from the 18-question press conference, which featured four questions about lacrosse and none about last week’s stunning claim from Gisele Bundchen that her husband, quarterback Tom Brady, had suffered a concussion during the 2016 season and others before that. There wasn’t even anything general on the topic, like “how hard is it to get players to self-report concussion symptoms?” or “how much progress have you seen in changing the culture of playing with concussions?”
That’s one of the basic problems with a press conference, especially when the subject has a habit of rolling eyes or providing biting responses or otherwise shutting down when asked a question he doesn’t want to answer. None of the reporters present for the exchange wanted to be the guinea pig on this topic, and so none of them asked specific or general questions about the elephant constantly sitting in the room next to Belichick.
Good, I don’t need to hear a stupid PR blah blah blah answer to a question we all know is idiotic, I’d rather hear someone ask a good question like “What changes do you need to make to accelerate your off-season to get you back to caught up after going deep in the playoffs?”.
Someone ask him that question and I bet he’ll give you a darn good answer.
That’s a stupid question, He’s the coach, not the trainer. He can’t be interrogating his players on the sidelines trying to identify concussions mid game.
You can be a great coach and a giant richard to the media at the same time. Personally I wish the NFL would give BB a pass on pressers. Total waste of time for all involved and the most uncomfortable 5 minutes ever for anyone foolish enough to watch. I stopped years ago. Right after that slimy setup known as Spygate. That was the turning point where boring became unwatchable. Can’t say I blame him for not talking to media though.
You should know BB well enough now to know he’s not going to comment on something a player’s wife said. Especially when it’s based on her speculation and opinion. Kinda why he’s BB
Is Belichick really the guy to ask if Brady had a concussion he did’t report? All he’d say is the team complies with the league’s concussion protocol and to go ask Tom.
