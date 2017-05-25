Bills announce Gerald Hodges signing

Thursday started with word that linebacker Gerald Hodges was on his way back for a second visit with the Bills that coach Sean McDermott said had a “good chance” of ending with a contract for the former 49er.
McDermott’s prediction turned out to be right on the money. The team announced that he has signed a contract and been added to the 90-man roster.
Hodges, who played for Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier in Minnesota, played inside linebacker while making 12 starts for the 49ers last season and appears to be ticketed for the weak side in the 4-3 alignment that McDermott has installed in Buffalo. Ramon Humber has been working with the first team this offseason.
The Bills released cornerback Charles Gaines to make room for Hodges. Gaines wore No. 40 for the Bills and Hodges will take over that number as well as Gaines’ roster spot.
Great pick-up! McD and crew are righting the ship…now all they have to do is put 11 men on the field and win!
This is a solid addition for the Bills. Hodges was one of the best players on the 49ers roster. Can’t wait to see the Bills’ defense under McDermott. I know Frazier is DC but we all know that McDermott will set the structure.
Should of went to the Colts
I’m a big bills fan but can we stop with the excitement about a linebacker that was on a team that gave up 45 points to the bills last year. I haven’t even researched him and already know, he is not good.
Here go the jills fans again : pumping their chests at winning the offseason. When the jills are out of the playoffs by Halloween the reality of the playoff drought continuing will finally sink in.
This is fantastic. Quality player at position we have limited depth … and in May. Good start for new regime.