Bills concerned with Charles Clay’s “knee situation”

Posted by Josh Alper on May 25, 2017, 11:48 AM EDT

The Bills signed a tight end on Wednesday with Wes Saxton joining the team as part of a series of roster moves and coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that the move was not made because of the team’s concerns about Charles Clay’s knee.

That’s not to say that the team has no concerns about Clay’s knee, however. Clay has dealt with chronic knee problems since joining the team as a restricted free agent in 2015 and McDermott acknowledged that the issue is one the team will be keeping an eye on as the year unfolds.

“We are concerned with Charles’ knee situation,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “It’s something we have to manage moving forward in order to have him on the field for us, which is important moving forward. He’s a weapon for us.”

The knee didn’t keep Clay off the field much last season as he played nearly 82 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. Top backup Nick O’Leary was at 35 percent and they are short on other experienced players at the position, which provides plenty of reason to take it easy with Clay whenever possible.