Buccaneers, Jaguars to hold joint practices in August

Posted by Josh Alper on May 25, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

The Jaguars and Buccaneers will be spending some practice time together for the second straight year.

The teams announced on Thursday that they will spend two days practicing together in Jacksonville this summer. They will practice on August 14 and 15 before facing off in a preseason game at EverBank Field on August 17.

The announcement comes a couple of days after the Jaguars announced that they will be practicing with the Patriots for two days during the previous week.

“We look forward to hosting Coach Koetter and the Buccaneers for two practices during training camp,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. “Having the opportunity to practice with the Patriots and the Buccaneers during training camp will allow us to see a lot of different looks, matchups and scenarios and we believe these joint sessions will make us a better football team.”

Both of the sessions will be open to the public and the media.