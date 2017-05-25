Budda Baker signs with Cardinals

Posted by Josh Alper on May 25, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

The Cardinals opened the day with two unsigned members of their 2017 draft class.

They’ll end it with just first-round pick Haason Reddick in need of a contract. Safety Budda Baker signed his four-year deal with the team on Thursday.

Baker is not taking part in the team’s offseason program right now because NFL rules bar him from practicing until the University of Washington ends the school year on June 9. He did get to travel to Arizona to sign his contract, however.

“It’s definitely been difficult being away from the veteran type of guys,” Baker said, via the team’s website. “I feel like I knew this coming into it, and I’m just trying to stay focused and stay with the task at hand. You can just control what you can control and when I am here, just be ready.”

When Baker is able to fully throw himself into life with the Cardinals, he should compete for a role in a secondary that frequently uses three safeties at the same time.