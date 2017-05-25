Cody Kessler kept a strict workout and diet regimen this offseason

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 25, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT

Cody Kessler is hungry to win the Browns’ starting quarterback job.

He’s also probably just hungry.

Kessler said he’s added a few pounds this offseason from his listed 215, but he’s leaner and more muscular thanks to a strict offseason regimen.

“My biggest focus was losing body fat weight and being a healthier weight than I was. Muscle was my main focus,” Kessler said, via Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “It was tough eating the same thing every day, breakfast, lunch and dinner, snacks in between. The same thing over and over and over.”

And it wasn’t exactly an inspiring set of meals. Between snacks of power bars and almonds and pretzels with peanut butter, Kessler at some nutrient-rich yet bland meals.

Breakfast was two scrambled eggs, plain oatmeal made with water, two pieces of fruit, and milk and water. Lunch brought turkey sandwiches (provolone cheese but no condiments), 15 baby carrots, a banana, water and milk. Dinner was cooked chicken breast, spinach without dressing, whole wheat pasta with no sauce, and more milk and water.

“It was tough,” he admitted. “But [team dietician Katy Meassick] is great with that and helped me out. I switched it up here and there maybe a couple days, different things. But it worked for me. I really stuck with it.

“As boring as it may sound, it’s something I was committed to and excited to do in this off-season. I really never committed myself to a meal plan that strict. It was tough but it was worth it.”

Of course, the only thing leaner than his meal plan at the moment is the Browns depth chart at quarterback, so perhaps his spare existence will pay some benefits for him.