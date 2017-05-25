Cody Kessler kept a strict workout and diet regimen this offseason

Cody Kessler is hungry to win the Browns’ starting quarterback job.
He’s also probably just hungry.
Kessler said he’s added a few pounds this offseason from his listed 215, but he’s leaner and more muscular thanks to a strict offseason regimen.
“My biggest focus was losing body fat weight and being a healthier weight than I was. Muscle was my main focus,” Kessler said, via Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “It was tough eating the same thing every day, breakfast, lunch and dinner, snacks in between. The same thing over and over and over.”
And it wasn’t exactly an inspiring set of meals. Between snacks of power bars and almonds and pretzels with peanut butter, Kessler at some nutrient-rich yet bland meals.
Breakfast was two scrambled eggs, plain oatmeal made with water, two pieces of fruit, and milk and water. Lunch brought turkey sandwiches (provolone cheese but no condiments), 15 baby carrots, a banana, water and milk. Dinner was cooked chicken breast, spinach without dressing, whole wheat pasta with no sauce, and more milk and water.
“It was tough,” he admitted. “But [team dietician Katy Meassick] is great with that and helped me out. I switched it up here and there maybe a couple days, different things. But it worked for me. I really stuck with it.
“As boring as it may sound, it’s something I was committed to and excited to do in this off-season. I really never committed myself to a meal plan that strict. It was tough but it was worth it.”
Of course, the only thing leaner than his meal plan at the moment is the Browns depth chart at quarterback, so perhaps his spare existence will pay some benefits for him.
As a fat kid, I’m not gonna pretend to be the know-all for dieting tips, as I think the human body is slightly different for everyone. But Kessler’s consuming quite a bit of carbs everyday, which doesn’t exactly equate to “healthier.”
Still, the everything else may balance it out. We’ll see if this has any bearing on his play.
I’d prefer him to eat the souls of successful QBs.
I admire him trying to improve but I’m afraid he is one concussion away, having had two last year, from doing something else for a living. I’m not wishing any ill but let’s get this over with in preseason so he and the Browns don’t waste any more time.
I kept a very similar diet for the years I was on the ironman circuit. I don’t know that it’s really a muscle increasing diet to be honest. You will shred fat and get very lean if your working out a lot and your system gets much more efficient. You burn incoming fat and process sugar very quickly. My daily energy level, mental clarity and emotional resilience was very high and very stable compared to normal, regardless of daily workout intensity. That was probably the biggest upside to the bummer that is keeping the diet. Your paler also becomes very sensitive. Fruit starts to taste much sweeter, spices become much spicier. But I don’t see enough protein for muscle massing. And isn’t that what this kid needs? Lots and lots of protein for shoulder, chest upper back building?
The best option at QB for the Browns.
That’s professionalism. Not drinking and smoking dope all offseason.
No avocado ice cream?
The team dietician prescribed that diet? Hate to break it to you, but that breakfast only has about 10 grams of protein. Lunch isn’t much better. That’s a fat kid diet, not a building muscle diet.
Damn that sounds like it sucks. Kudos to him for being disciplined, sounds like he really wants that starting job.
Power bars almonds and peanut butter sounds really fattening. Probably good for your heart with all the healthy oils but not for the waistline.