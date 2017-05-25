Dak Prescott’s faster, stronger, quicker than last year

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 25, 2017, 6:20 AM EDT

A year ago, the bar was set pretty low for Dak Prescott: Come in, learn as much as you can from Tony Romo, and hopefully get enough reps to be a serviceable backup.

But even after an incredible rookie year, Prescott has managed to improve over the offseason.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys quarterback has already improved, from a physical standpoint at least. Quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson said Prescott’s numbers in the offseason program for speed, strength and agility have all surpassed what he posted as a rookie.

“They tested last Monday,” Wilson said. “He has improved strength-wise, flexibility-wise, speed-wise, quickness-wise. He is not resting on anything that went on last year.”

Such gains are somewhat natural for a player who has been through the adjustment from college training to professional training, the kind of thing you expect after a year in a more intensive program. But Prescott’s head-down approach has also benefitted him.

“It’s just working hard continuously,” Prescott said. “That is how I have gotten to where I am in life. I’m not going to forget that and keep working hard. . . .

“I don’t look at what’s behind me. I look at where I can go and what I can do. The only way I know to do that is through hard work. That is something I continue to try to do.”

Of course, the improvement he needs is not limited to the physical traits. He’s going to be a year more experienced and has the ability to spend the offseason getting starter’s reps. He joked that he got two reps during his first practice of OTAs last year, but getting enough work won’t be an issue now.

The good news is, he’s physically ready for the burden.