Dirk Koetter apologizes for his team’s sense of humor

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 25, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT

The Buccaneers social media department did the kind of thing that social media departments do.

Then Bucs coach Dirk Koetter offered an apology he probably didn’t need to offer, so it didn’t blow back on the football department.

Yesterday, the Bucs poked fun of the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl by posting a photo of cornerback Vernon Hargreaves and quarterback Jameis Winston to underscore the numerical message.

But Koetter has to play the Falcons later, and used to work there, so he pre-emptively apologized before anyone made a big deal of it.

“I want to make sure, on behalf of the Bucs organization, that I apologize to the Falcons,” Koetter said, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. “Whatever it was supposed to be that went out on social media, that’s not what our organization is all about. That was totally unprofessional and not smart on our part, whoever was responsible for that. Heck, we want to be playing in the Super Bowl, and we were home sitting on our butt while they were playing. We have no room to be making fun of anybody that was in the Super Bowl, whether they won or not.”

For what it’s worth, the Bucs haven’t deleted the tweet, and they shouldn’t. Even if they did, it has been screenshotted and will live forever on the internet.

But Koetter (who was the Falcons offensive coordinator for three years) felt obligated to be nice to the Falcons, even if the NFL feels a little less fun because of it.