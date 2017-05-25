 Skip to content

Falcons visited league office to determine limits of OTA contact

Posted by Mike Florio on May 25, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT
Last year, excessive contact during offseason workouts resulted in the Falcons losing a week of Organized Team Activities. This year, the Falcons left nothing to chance.

G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, appearing on a special 70-minute special edition of PFT Live, explained that he and coach Dan Quinn traveled to the league office to obtain specific guidance regarding the things that can and can’t be done during non-contact practices. The Falcons engaged in a comprehensive review of their offseason workouts with the NFL in order to determine the limits of the process.

3 Responses to “Falcons visited league office to determine limits of OTA contact”
  1. tylawspick6 says: May 25, 2017 9:42 PM

    goodell has a hard-on for punishing
    any and all patriot-related former employees
    whenver or wherever possible

    the jig is up, sheriff goebbels

    pretty soon you’re going to be outnumbered

  2. chc4 says: May 25, 2017 9:44 PM

    Well apparently the excessive contact worked in their favor. At least last season.

  3. bert1913 says: May 25, 2017 9:55 PM

    the apple doesn’t fall from the tree

