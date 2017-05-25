Friction lingers between Seattle defense, offense

Under coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have done as good a job as any team when it comes to keeping internal strife under wraps. Which makes the details of Seth Wickersham’s deep dive into the dysfunction there even more stunning.
The Senior Writer at ESPN The Magazine has taken a closer look at the Richard Sherman situation in Seattle. Along the way, Wickersham fleshed out plenty of nuggets regarding manifestations of the defense’s resentment of the offense — and, specifically, the resentment of Russell Wilson.
Wickersham sets the tone with a rewind to June 2014 and a notoriously chippy offseason practice that eventually would become one of multiple offseason practices deemed by the NFL to violate the rules. Sherman at one point intercepted a Wilson pass, threw the ball back at him, and shouted, “You f–king suck!”
And that was before Super Bowl XLIX.
Sherman took the outcome of the last-minute pull-a-rabbit-from-a-hat-then-boil-it-Fatal-Attraction-style loss to the Patriots hard. As evidenced by his in-game brouhaha with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell from last December, Sherman still has strong feelings about the pass-over-run decision that prevented Seattle from winning back-to-back Super Bowls. That mindset contributed to the team’s open willingness to be open for business in the offseason regarding the possibility of trading Sherman.
“He’s always looking at what other people are doing,” a former Seahawks assistant coach told Wickersham regarding Sherman. “He’s made it personal. It’s your fault we’re not winning. It wears guys thin.”
Wilson’s inauthentic, manicured persona looms over the article, as does the perception that coach Pete Carroll protects a quarterback whose offense doesn’t score enough points as often as it should.
“A lot of guys, not just on defense but on offense, want Russell to fit into a mold that’s not him,” former running backs coach Sherman Smith told Wickersham. “Why is everyone allowed to be themselves but Russell?”
That sense has been there since Wilson arrived, with a string of interviews and press conferences that Wilson always finishes by saying, “Go ‘Hawks!” — a habit, as PFT has heard for years, that prompted some in the locker room to mock Wilson behind his back with a high-pitched version of his catch phrase.
Sherman all along has had his own catch phrase, even if he only used it that one time he caught a pass Wilson didn’t mean to throw to Sherman. The full article makes clear the reasons for the team’s willingness to shop Sherman, and it will invite speculation as to whether the page truly has been turned, and whether things will be any better now that Sherman begins his seventh NFL season.
Enjoy your last season in Seattle, Sherm, because Wilson ain’t going anywhere (high pitched voice or not).
I guess things are going to get even more awkward now that the defense with all of its older players continues to slide. Wonder who Sherman is going to attack then, kind of like after Earl Thomas got hurt how they got lit up like a Christmas tree by everybody they played?
Lol… yeah. Bring Kaepernik into this situation
That would be awesome to see as a steeler fan
Drama Queens…. Every last one of em…
Sherman’s mad that there’s a bigger star on the team than him.
I’m not talking about a pure football star, rather someone who’s getting more attention than him… a bigger celebrity.
This is disgraceful.
This is how you know you’ve tangled with the champs. The Seahawks said SB 49 would crown a dynasty — and they were right.
#EyeRoll
Love it, with Pete the Cheat as their spiritual leader, what sort of morally bankrupt, stab your teammate in the back, me first attitude would you expect the team to adopt?
The Seahawks are a classical example of the need to have a strong, unified locker room, or in their case, lack thereof. You can have a ton of talent in the locker room but without a sense of team unity, it will flail and cause the team to lose in that critical moment. It will be fun to watch that play of in 2017.
Just read the article. Great piece. I still think Sherman’s a tool but you gotta appreciate the desire in that team.
Hopefully they’ll beat the daylights out of each other.
What a dumpster fire of a franchise. It’s blowing up before our very eyes. I love it.
Was it Wilson’s fault that Brady torched the Seattle D for 350 yards passing and two 4th quarter TDs in the SB Sherm?
Nahh…..I didn’t think so….
#dynasty
friction between the offense and defense is what led to the decline of what should have been a Chicago Bears dynasty in the mid 80’s.
Sure seems like pete the cheat is getting ready to skip town once this team nosedives soon
The attitude of the coaching staff and team since the Pete era began has been “always compete.” When you have multiple passionate high profile characters on both side of the ball, naturally there will be some tension. This story is making things look worse than they really are. The guys compete and have a deep desire to win. Watch out. The Hawks have plenty of gas left in the tank.
Everyone is Vince Lombardi in hindsight. Taking into account the personnel groupings on the field, down, distance, clock and previous failures to punch it in the call wasn’t the problem, the execution was. To a certain extent it’s understandable that players on that team would be ticked with Wilson at that moment, he should have thrown the ball away. In all of that season and the playoffs there was only one int thrown from the 1 and that was it. The Patriots defense showed Seattle what they wanted to see and then baited Wilson into throwing that ball. Staying mad about it is just childish and ignores the fact that Brady had his way with the legion of bust in that 4th quarter and it was only a ridiculous fluke reception that had them in a position to win after the defense collapsed. That int saved the D from having to look in the mirror and accept that they coughed up a double digit lead. That they and most of their fans are still pointing fingers shows a lack of self awareness that goes well beyond immaturity.
Marshawn Lynch is all you need to know about the Seattle Seahawks dysfunction.. That team started with him, and when he felt betrayed everything went downhill
Worst play call in SB history. Tough to come back from that. Just enjoy your one year dynasty Seahawks fans.
This is frustrating. I am not a Seahawks fan at all, but a good coach prevents this and works on it. Carroll has always kind of let the players do their thing and be vocal without reigning it in at all. This is the result unfortunately. They still have a ton of young talent and are built to win long term, but they may be replacing a couple of super stars relatively quickly. Sherman is a loud mouth but is undoubtedly still a top CB in the league.
Notice anything missing on Sherman’s Jersey when compared to Russell Wilsons’s?
“C”
The players have spoken.
This soap opera is better than anything on TV.
Who the hell is Seth Wickersham? He is just some unknown reporter from New York that has never been in the Seahawk locker room. He probably has not even been to Seattle.
I think its funny that teammates get mad at the QB making more money. At least Wilson can play. Look at Glennon in Chicago, plus how would have Sherman done with a guy like Bradford with the Rams when he had that guaranteed money as #1 and he was horrible. If Sherman wants to be mad at anyone for the offensive woes look at the GM and Coach Cable for that garbage O-Line last year. No QB could play behind that.
I wouldn’t like Michael bennett or Richard Sherman, even if they were winning super bowls for my nfl team.
He’s not wrong, seen the same thing last year with the Vikings D keeping them in games as the offense did nothing.
Sherman wants to be the star but his position and play don’t support it. He’s a semi shut down corner who really only plays one side of the field. He gets beat, and he doesn’t travel. Everyone who knows football knows the team’s success starts under center, so Wilson is going to get more attention then a CB who teams can scheme away from. Without Sherman in the locker room, the strife between the offense and defense wouldn’t be significant. Find a way to get him off the roster….
As a diehard patriots fan, i have nothing to complain about. However, i was just 13 when Pete was fired in Foxborough. The globe and herald TEED OFF on him for losing the locker room. I really did not see it until he went to the Seahawks. If this was Belichick, sherman would have been fined or suspended. He would not run his mouth because as a stanford grad i HOPE he would know what comes next.
Well, considering how loudmouthed the defense is, all of this makes sense. I also think Wilson is a good guy, and I respect the heck out of him. He doesn’t deserve all of this.
As much as I hate the Hawks I have a lot of respect for them as they continue to win even though people annually predict “this is the year they crash”. Sherman is the cancer of that team IMO and he needs to go. With that being said what does it say about the “unity” of the team if they are supposedly mocking their franchise QB? Who is the leader of this team?
The Seahawks knew what they were getting into when they signed him to an extension. Hell the league knew what the Seahawks were getting into when they signed him to an extension. No one feels any pity or remorse for anyone in that situation.
Sherman may have come out of Stanford, but in no way shows any degree of intelligence. His mentality is one of an adoption of a sick culture which mocks success with honor and class. He routinely scorns anyone (teammate or not) in a classless manner, where Wilson shows grace, poise, and respect. Sherman is a mental knuckle-dragger who is only capable of understanding schoolyard bullying.
He’s a team cancer with an over-inflated opinion of himself. Problem is, after shopping him around the league, Carroll found no takers…..
Its all about the salary cap, if the defense is getting all the coin (which they are with the exception of Wilson) Should they not be expected to perform at a higher level? When the Offense particularly the Ol loses players so that we can extend are Defense players to better contracts?