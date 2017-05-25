Giants add veteran safety Duke Ihenacho to the mix

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 25, 2017, 5:59 AM EDT

The Giants continue to build depth on defense, adding a veteran safety to the mix as well.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Giants are signing safety Duke Ihenacho to go along with their addition of defensive end Devin Taylor.

The 27-year-old Ihenacho spent the last three seasons in Washington. Injuries limited him his first two seasons but he started 1o games last year.

The former undrafted rookie from San Jose State broke into the league with the Broncos.

He immediately adds some special teams presence and figures as a solid backup to Landon Collins.