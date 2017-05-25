“Good chance” Gerald Hodges signs with Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on May 25, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT

The Bills expect to add another player to their linebacking corps.

Gerald Hodges visited the Bills earlier this week before moving on to meet with the Giants and Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Hodges is on his way back to Buffalo for another meeting with the team. McDermott said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, that there is a “good chance” that this meeting ends with Hodges signing a contract with the team.

If that’s the case, one of the few unsigned players left of PFT’s Hot 100 list of the top free agents will finally find a home for the 2017 season. He’s coming off a strong season for the 49ers that saw him record 83 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions while starting 12 games.

He’d join Ramon Humber, Lorenzo Alexander, Reggie Ragland, Preston Brown, fifth-round pick Matt Milano and sixth-round pick Tanner Vallejo at linebacker in Buffalo.