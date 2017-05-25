Jets down to one unsigned pick after signing ArDarius Stewart

Posted by Josh Alper on May 25, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT

First-round pick Jamal Adams will be the final member of the 2017 Jets draft class to sign a contract with the team.

That became unavoidable on Thursday when the team announced that third-round pick ArDarius Stewart has agreed to a four-year deal. Stewart was drafted with the 79th overall pick after the Jets traded down with the Vikings in the third round.

Stewart was one of two wide receivers drafted by the Jets this year and comes to the team after earning a spot on the All-SEC first-team at Alabama last year. Stewart had 54 catches for 864 yards and eight touchdowns for the Crimson Tide with 30 of the catches resulting in a first down.

Stewart joins fourth-round pick Chad Hansen in a receiving corps fronted by Eric Decker, Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa in the wake of Brandon Marshall’s release following the 2016 season. They’ll be waiting along with the rest of the Jets to find out who will be throwing them passes as the team conducts a three-way competition for the starting quarterback job.