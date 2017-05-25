Josh Norman: S–t is going to get really ugly in NFC East this year

Posted by Josh Alper on May 25, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT

Cornerback Josh Norman is heading into his second season in the NFC East and the league office could be busy if it plays out the way he says it will.

Norman will meet up with old antagonists like Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham and the Redskins corner had some choice words for both of them in an interview with Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report. Norman said Bryant is “just a guy” and that Beckham is “a big kid” who isn’t as tough as he acts.

Those comments are likely to rile the two wideouts and Norman is predicting ugliness when the teams meet on the field later this year.

“Trust me when I tell you, it’s going to be bad blood this year,” Norman said. “You think the NFC East didn’t like each other before? This year right here? There’s going to be a lot of fines and maybe some suspensions. I’m going to be honest with you: This s–t is going to get really ugly. Because I do have a safety that don’t give a f–k and I definitely don’t. And I know they don’t have that many people on the offense who do on their side.”

Norman was more complimentary of Julio Jones and Antonio Brown, but the main thrust of the interview was Norman’s insistence that he won’t be backing down from any fights this year. He said he wants his legacy to be one of a player that went about his business with “violence and ruthlessness,” which should guarantee a continued relationship with the league’s disciplinary office if nothing else.