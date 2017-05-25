 Skip to content

Kaepernick’s Seattle trip was a visit only, not a workout

Posted by Mike Florio on May 25, 2017, 9:53 AM EDT
Some confusing lingers regarding precisely what it is that happened in Seattle when quarterback Colin Kaepernick came to town. Despite a suggestion in at least one corner of the NFL universe that Kaepernick would be working out for the Seahawks, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Kaepernick merely visited the team.

Significant because it was the first free-agency visit of Kaepernick’s first free-agency tour, it was still only a visit, with no eyeballing of Kaepernick’s current running or throwing abilities. Some would say that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll knows as well as anyone what Kaepernick can do, but it would make sense before signing him to a contract to be the understudy to Russell Wilson to kick the tires a bit.

It’s still unclear what the Seahawks will do, or whether any other team will bring Kaepernick to town for a visit or a workout or, ultimately, an indefinite stay as an employee of the team.

7 Responses to “Kaepernick’s Seattle trip was a visit only, not a workout”
  1. edukator4 says: May 25, 2017 9:55 AM

    or the owner said not to sign him.

  2. blitzinc43 says: May 25, 2017 9:57 AM

    As a close friend of the organization Colin wanted to workout then visit the same pot shop Ezekiel Elliot went to last year… but as a customer.

  3. weepingjebus says: May 25, 2017 9:59 AM

    The visit was basically like the “job interview” in Fun with Dick & Jane where they bring in all the office workers to laugh at his terrible press conference.

  4. minson15 says: May 25, 2017 10:07 AM

    Check in the box for the daily news article on Kap. Thanks Mike for giving us the scoop. I can start my weekend now.

  5. stipez says: May 25, 2017 10:09 AM

    I hope he’s still got his giant albino turtle to keep him company.

  6. bondlake says: May 25, 2017 10:10 AM

    Florio is fascinated with Kaepernick.

    He just won’t let go.

  7. gsomatt says: May 25, 2017 10:14 AM

    With all the over obsession of the media trying to get a job for their cop-hating social justice warrior … this feels like a “Rooney Rule” visit.

