Kirk Cousins on contract: “Deadlines do deals”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 25, 2017, 6:21 AM EDT

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins has been around long enough to know that, when it comes to NFL contracts, procrastination is a way of life.

“As one person has told me, deadlines do deals,” Cousins told reporters on Wednesday. “That’s just kind of a rule in negotiating, so why would something happen way before a deadline? It just doesn’t make sense. I’m not in a hurry, they’re not in a hurry, so we’ll just see how things go. I’m being patient.”

Cousins has experience when it comes to the key deadline for signing a franchise-tagged player to a long-term deal; last year, July 15 came and went without a contract. That could be the case this year, too.

“I feel like when it comes to the contract, I have gotten reps now. I am getting used to answering questions and going through this now the second time through so I am not a rookie anymore when it comes to this stuff,” Cousins said. “It is a similar deal here too. It has been very positive. I have had really positive conversations with everybody involved throughout the process this offseason. I feel like everybody is on the same page and I really have nothing further to add to what has already been said. So I feel good about where I am at, where this team is at, where my teammates are at. And so it is just a matter of trying to move forward and we will see what happens come July 15. It will be a telling date as it was last summer.”

Asked about the stress of the contract situation, Cousins explained that he understands, from high school to college to now, he can only “go and play and see where the chips will land and try not to let it get to you.”

That’s a lot easier to do after having made $19.95 million last year and being due to make $23.94 million this year, along with $28-plus million or $34-plus million or a long-term deal from Washington or another team on the open market in 2018. The specific outcome will depend largely on how Cousins and the team perform in 2017; it will take a strong performance from both to get Washington to seriously consider pushing Cousins’ three-year haul from $44 million to more than $78 million.

If that’s what happen, Cousins will have done a lot better than he ever would have done if he’d signed a long-term deal during or after the expiration of his fourth-round rookie contract.