Luke Kuechly says he’s done talking about concussions

Posted by Josh Alper on May 25, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has missed nine games over the last two seasons because of concussions with the last few of those came after he was cleared to return last year.

The Panthers chose to hold Kuechly out as a precaution with the playoffs out of reach in a decision that didn’t do much to lessen concern about the potential for more serious issues at some point down the line. Kuechly isn’t interested in discussing those concerns or anything else about his concussion history anymore, however.

“Everybody knows I want to play,” Kuechly said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “Everybody knows the decision was made by the coaches so hopefully we can move on from that and not ask any more questions about concussions because I’m done with that.”

As long as Kuechly remains out of the concussion protocol, he should be able to avoid talking about head injuries. Should he find himself back there at any point this year, though, he’ll be facing more questions about his health and future than he has in the past.