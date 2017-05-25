Malik McDowell signs with Seahawks

The Seahawks have agreed to a contract with their top pick from this year’s draft.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has signed defensive lineman Malik McDowell to a four-year deal. The Seahawks traded down three times before eventually selecting McDowell with the 35th overall pick.
McDowell had 24.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks at Michigan State and disrupted offenses on plenty of occasions during his time in East Lansing. There were also periods where McDowell was a non-factor, leading to critiques of his work ethic during the pre-draft process.
The best of McDowell would make him a good fit in the rotation up front for the Seahawks, who also added Nazair Jones to the mix in the third round.
Can’t wait to see what this kid can do.
Watched every game he played in college and this guy is a bum. Took tons of plays off and was “injured” all the time
McDowell is going to be a massive draft bust, I cannot believe SEA drafted him. This is a guy who had just 1.5 sacks last year & who is noted for being extremely lazy and who’s own coach said he is uncoachable, scouts also question if he has the ability to mentally digest/learn and NFL playbook. Just another high pick who will go down in flames for SEA. Just like OG/T Germain Ifedi who was so bad last year at RG he ranked as the worst OG in the NFL and was even ranked horribly as a run blocker, his quote unquote strength.
He’s blowing through that cash on instagram. That’s always a good sign, right guys?
I watched this kid play in high school and in college at State. He will not live up to his draft status. B U S T. I predict he will have issues before the season even begins. He couldn’t stay out of trouble without money. I bet he now becomes a dumpster fire. Horrible pick.