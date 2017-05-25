Michael Bennett calls ESPN article “trash” and “all gossip”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 25, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT

As one media boycott by Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett ends, another one may be beginning.

In response to a detailed article from Seth Wickersham of ESPN The Magazine regarding the depths of the dysfunction in Seattle, Bennett said via Twitter, “This article is trash and should be on TMZ. It’s all gossip. I’m surprised this came from you.”

Bennett posted another message in response to the notion outlined in the article of resentment toward quarterback Russell Wilson: “I love [Wilson] great teammate and friend and even better human. I was at his house last week and he gave me BBQ ribs.”

Neither Wilson nor Richard Sherman, the primary characters from the Wickersham story, have reacted to the article on Twitter.

Despite Bennett’s protests, Wickersham’s article can’t be described as gossip. He has on-the-record quotes from people like former Seahawks running backs coach Sherman Smith, and Wickersham’s track record suggests that the facts attributed to unnamed sources or something other than #fakenews.

Wickersham will get a chance to react to the reaction, and to further discuss his story, when he appears on Friday’s PFT Live at 7:35 a.m. ET.