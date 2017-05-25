Odell Beckham still not at OTAs, despite report he would show today

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 25, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT

Despite a report that he planned to show up today, Giants receiver Odell Beckham is still skipping Organized Team Activities.

Today’s OTA session is open to the media, and reporters on the scene say Beckham is not participating in the voluntary workout.

Beckham has complained this week that media coverage is making things up, but he hasn’t said what, specifically, has been reported inaccurately. There’s a perception that Beckham is skipping workouts because he’s unhappy with his contract, but he hasn’t actually said so. He’s heading into the fourth year of his rookie deal and owed a salary of $1.8 million this season, and he’ll make $8.5 million next year in the final year of his rookie contract.

It’s unclear whether Beckham has any plans to participate in any voluntary offseason work for the Giants.