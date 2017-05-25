Odell Beckham won’t say if he’ll be at any OTAs

A report that Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham would take part in Thursday’s Organized Team Activity was proven incorrect when the wideout failed to make the trip from Los Angeles to New Jersey for the voluntary workout.
Beckham wasn’t at any of the team’s first set of OTAs this week and he wouldn’t give an answer to Kim Jones of NFL Media when she asked if he’ll be at any of the remaining seven on the team’s calendar.
“I love my team and am excited about the season,” Beckham said before offering a no comment on his plans for the rest of voluntary work.
Beckham is heading into the final year of his rookie contract — the Giants have exercised their option for 2018, which is guaranteed against injury only — and that’s the first time when players are eligible to sign an extension with the team that drafted them.
Beckham hasn’t said anything publicly about his deal and isn’t required to be at any Giants practices until their mandatory minicamp in June. He told Jones he will be there for those workouts, which may also present an opportunity to hear his thoughts about a new contract.
hes more concern about scoreing Touchdowns instead of winning game’s
I hope His Nike deal was for high heels, what a diva. Talk about a me first guy. Hope the cameras catch him and B Marsh’s fight on the sidelines this year
He’s going to Miami instead. Which is always a good idea.
This is an issue if the media makes it an issue.
Bet he shows up like Apollo Creed in Rocky I with a thousand cameras recording every minute of it.
Beckham is a flake and there will be no shortage of posts here about that but I don’t blame any player that’s headed into a contract year for not attending voluntary workouts and OTA’s. The risk is all on them.
Are you kidding me that the media makes things issues with him? He makes things issues. He must love to get talked about positive or negative. He certainly can’t complain about any stories, because he puts himself out there for the stories to be written.
Organized Team Activities LOL STRAIGHT CASH HOMIE !
Starting to look like this may be a short career. I hope not – but.