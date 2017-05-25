Rich McKay: New overtime rule is about safety, not making games better

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 25, 2017, 7:40 AM EDT

NFL Competition Committee Chairman Rich McKay acknowledges that shortening overtime can lead to more ties and less exciting endings. But he says exciting endings aren’t the point.

“This rule is not intended to make the game better,” McKay said on PFT Live. “It’s intended to deal with what we think are some consequences that we’ve seen in the last couple years from a health and safety standpoint that we’re not comfortable with. We’re not comfortable with the idea that you could play a Sunday night game or Sunday afternoon at 4 game, go into overtime, play 15 minutes, pick up an additional 18 to 20 snaps, and then potentially play a Thursday night game. It bothered us when we talked to coaches, one in particular, he said, ‘We didn’t practice. We were worn out, we didn’t practice and we came to a Thursday night game.’ That made us uncomfortable.”

McKay said the NFL may see more ties in 2017, although he doesn’t think it will be a dramatic shift, and it will be worth it from a safety perspective.

“Could we get one more tie a year? Maybe. Do we want that? No,” McKay said. “The bottom line on the rule is we’re going to do it for player safety, not necessarily to make the game better.”

So the rule might not make the game better, but it’s a rule that’s here to stay, because the owners think it will make the game safer.