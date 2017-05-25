Richard Sherman calls story of friction in locker room “nonsense”

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 25, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is denying a report that he and quarterback Russell Wilson aren’t seeing eye to eye, and that the differences between the two are emblematic of the friction between Seattle’s offense and defense.

Sherman told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the story isn’t true.

“It’s just a bunch of nonsense from ‘anonymous’ sources. Can never put much gravity of things like that,” Sherman said.

While it’s true that much of the detail in the ESPN story comes from anonymous sources, it’s a lot of detail from a lot of sources. It’s hard to believe that all of it is false — especially when it comes on the heels of the Seahawks exploring trading Sherman, something they likely wouldn’t be doing if everything in Seattle were going smoothly.

So while Sherman’s denial isn’t surprising, it also won’t be surprising if in the weeks ahead, more reporting focused on the Seahawks confirms that there really is trouble brewing in Seattle.