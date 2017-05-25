Richard Sherman calls story of friction in locker room “nonsense”

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is denying a report that he and quarterback Russell Wilson aren’t seeing eye to eye, and that the differences between the two are emblematic of the friction between Seattle’s offense and defense.
Sherman told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the story isn’t true.
“It’s just a bunch of nonsense from ‘anonymous’ sources. Can never put much gravity of things like that,” Sherman said.
While it’s true that much of the detail in the ESPN story comes from anonymous sources, it’s a lot of detail from a lot of sources. It’s hard to believe that all of it is false — especially when it comes on the heels of the Seahawks exploring trading Sherman, something they likely wouldn’t be doing if everything in Seattle were going smoothly.
So while Sherman’s denial isn’t surprising, it also won’t be surprising if in the weeks ahead, more reporting focused on the Seahawks confirms that there really is trouble brewing in Seattle.
Ah yes…..the good ol’ circling of the wagons. But really, what else are they supposed to say?, “Yep, it’s a dysfunctional mess in here!”?. Whatever issues that they may have….allegedly…they’re more interested in winning so I’m sure all of the players will keep up the united front. At least until the losing starts.
As Norv Turner once told Troy Aikman: “Nothing is ever as bad it seems, and nothing is ever as good as it seems.
I’d say somewhere between Sherman and Bennett’s comments and this article lies the truth.
Sherman’s own words and actions would seem to counter his denial. Pete Carroll’s emotional and verbose Hawks present a very interesting contrast to Belichick’s business like and bolted down Patriots.
Whatever the Seahawks are doing to create their winning environment, they should keep on doing it. They have so many players who have produced above and beyond what was expected of them coming out of college. They won a super bowl with a running QB. Sherman was a fifth rounder. Pete Carroll knows how to handle young men from different backgrounds. Most super bowls are won with HOF QBs. The sign of a great coach is the ability to win without one.