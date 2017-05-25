Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 25, 2017, 6:57 AM EDT

Releasing OT Cyrus Kouandjio is another strike on the Bills’ draft record of recent years.

Dolphins CB Byron Maxwell is willing to mentor his young competition.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski’s new music video is the most Gronk thing we’ve ever seen.

Jets S Calvin Pryor returned to OTAs.

Ravens TE Dennis Pitta’s film study is a little different.

Bengals Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz was visiting the Browns this week.

Browns WR Corey Coleman left practice after falling on a ball, but seems fine.

Steelers CB Senquez Golson is finally healthy and ready to compete for a job.

Texans C Nick Martin is recovered after last year’s ankle injury.

#asexpected, there were jokes about the Browns hiring former Colts G.M. Ryan Grigson.

The Jaguars are trying to ease their high picks into things.

The Titans might get in on the catfish-tossing.

Broncos OLB Von Miller is looking for professional help for his dances.

With contract extension in hand, Chiefs OLB Dee Ford is looking for consistency.

Some think the Chargers have a shot to beat the Rams to the title of L.A.’s team.

The Raiders are making first-round CB Gareon Conley work his way up the depth chart.

Cowboys rookie WR Ryan Switzer is making a good first impression with the starters.

Mark Herzlich’s versatility will help the Giants at two spots.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz is building rapport with his new WRs.

Washington QB Kirk Cousins has thoughts on another, more important deadline as well.

Bears coordinator Dowell Loggains is bringing the energy to his QB competition.

The Lions are taking a look at CB Alex Carter at another position.

Will a lack of additions to the pass-rush come back to haunt the Packers?

Vikings rookie RB Dalvin Cook is earning high marks already.

The Falcons are still among the most talented teams in the league.

With uncertainty at RT, the Panthers are hoping Daryl Williams can be an answer.

The Saints are getting their first look at their rookies alongside the veterans.

The Buccaneers took a savage shot at the Falcons on Twittter.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says this group of WRs is his best yet.

Rams S Lamarcus Joyner is glad he asked to move from CB.

The 49ers think pass-rusher Aaron Lynch is heading in the right direction.

A look at the local reaction to the Seahawks working out QB Colin Kaepernick.