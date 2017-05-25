Vernon Davis happy he can break out the jump shot again

Posted by Josh Alper on May 25, 2017, 7:33 AM EDT

Among the excessive celebration penalties that drew the biggest negative response last season was the one that tight end Vernon Davis received after scoring a touchdown in Week 6.

Davis mimicked a basketball jump shot using the ball and the crossbar, leading to a 15-yard penalty against the Redskins that set up a short kickoff that the Eagles returned for a touchdown. Davis, who wasn’t penalized for the move when he was with the 49ers, was later fined $12,154 as well, but he won’t have to reach for his wallet if he gets a chance to break it out again in 2017.

The league changed the rules on celebrations this week to allow for more expressive reactions to big plays, a decision that Davis was happy to hear about.

“Guys want to celebrate, they want to make it fun,” Davis said, via the Washington Post. “That’s what this game is – it’s all about having fun. Go out there, you don’t want to be uptight. You want to have fun and do things within the realm of your team and be in compliance, but at the same time, you want to have fun. I think that’s one thing we have to work on as players. We have to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can do to make sure that we can keep it this way so that they won’t come back and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to take it away from you guys again.’ If we just work together and do things the right way, then we can keep it.”

Davis’ teammate Josh Norman also ran afoul of the celebration police last year, drawing a penalty and a fine for miming a bow-and-arrow shot after an interception. Norman’s move appears to remain off limits due to the continued ban on simulating weapons, something he professes not to understand while also feeling “it’s good that they’re taking the fans’ perspective” on celebrations in general.