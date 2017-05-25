Victor Cruz: Giants kept him down to make it easier to cut him

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 25, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

Victor Cruz’s ascension from undrafted rookie to star wide receiver is one of the great stories in Giants history.

But now that he’s gone, there’s an ugly final chapter.

During an appearance on 105.1 FM, Cruz said he thinks the Giants intentionally kept the ball away from him last season so it would be easier to justify cutting him at the end of the season.

“I felt it all year long,” Cruz said. “Halfway through the year I’m ballin’, the other half I’m not getting the ball. And you’re just like, ‘what’s going on?’ It was like ‘ok, I see what’s happening. They don’t want me here anymore.’ A lot of people probably don’t know this, . . . Let’s say I played well – was a 1,000-yard receiver last year – it would have been more difficult from a fan perspective to cut me. . . .

“If I am a 1,000-yard guy, they’re like ‘why are you cutting Cruz? He just 1,000 yards and five or six touchdowns. That doesn’t make sense.’ But if I have 500 yards or whatever the case may be, it’s a little easier on the fans.”

Cruz finished the year with 39 receptions for 586 yards and a touchdown.

In the first seven games of the season, he had 24 receptions for 331 yards and his only touchdown.

Over the final nine games, that leaves 15 receptions for 255 yards and no scores, which makes it look a little suspicious.

Of course, Cruz is also 30 years old and coming off two years of injuries, so it’s hard to know how much of the slowdown in production was on him. He also said he had incentives in his contract which would have cost the Giants more money if he’d have hit them.

“It hurt, to be real. I gave so much to them. Seven years,” Cruz said. “It definitely hurt . . . but every run has to stop at some point.”

Cruz said he didn’t think quarterback Eli Manning was involved in any conspiracy to keep the ball away from him, though he clearly believes one exists. The Giants did have some guy named Odell Beckham Jr. to get the ball to, along with a promising rookie in Sterling Shepard who carved into Cruz’s catches.