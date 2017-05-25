Victor Cruz: Giants kept him down to make it easier to cut him

Victor Cruz’s ascension from undrafted rookie to star wide receiver is one of the great stories in Giants history.
But now that he’s gone, there’s an ugly final chapter.
During an appearance on 105.1 FM, Cruz said he thinks the Giants intentionally kept the ball away from him last season so it would be easier to justify cutting him at the end of the season.
“I felt it all year long,” Cruz said. “Halfway through the year I’m ballin’, the other half I’m not getting the ball. And you’re just like, ‘what’s going on?’ It was like ‘ok, I see what’s happening. They don’t want me here anymore.’ A lot of people probably don’t know this, . . . Let’s say I played well – was a 1,000-yard receiver last year – it would have been more difficult from a fan perspective to cut me. . . .
“If I am a 1,000-yard guy, they’re like ‘why are you cutting Cruz? He just 1,000 yards and five or six touchdowns. That doesn’t make sense.’ But if I have 500 yards or whatever the case may be, it’s a little easier on the fans.”
Cruz finished the year with 39 receptions for 586 yards and a touchdown.
In the first seven games of the season, he had 24 receptions for 331 yards and his only touchdown.
Over the final nine games, that leaves 15 receptions for 255 yards and no scores, which makes it look a little suspicious.
Of course, Cruz is also 30 years old and coming off two years of injuries, so it’s hard to know how much of the slowdown in production was on him. He also said he had incentives in his contract which would have cost the Giants more money if he’d have hit them.
“It hurt, to be real. I gave so much to them. Seven years,” Cruz said. “It definitely hurt . . . but every run has to stop at some point.”
Cruz said he didn’t think quarterback Eli Manning was involved in any conspiracy to keep the ball away from him, though he clearly believes one exists. The Giants did have some guy named Odell Beckham Jr. to get the ball to, along with a promising rookie in Sterling Shepard who carved into Cruz’s catches.
If Cruz was a Leader and told his boys NOT To Go on the Boat, the maybe he would be still be on the team…
But instead of acting like a leader, he joined in…and it cost em!
He probably right, but should have kept it to himself.
So he thinks some front office guy told the offensive coordinator to stop throwing the ball to him so it would be easier for them to cut him? I guess that’s easier to believe than he just didn’t play as well later in the season or other teams started to pay more attention to him.
Oh Susana. I hate the Giants but this is ridiculous. He went on a boat trip a week before a playoff game (and had a terrible year and is not named obj), I would’ve cut him before he landed back in ny.
Lol. Me. Giant turned on the Giants pretty fast.
That all makes a ton of sense, except when you consider that he had 13 targets, by far his most of the season, in the 15th game against the Eagles.
he was on pace for a 55 catch, 757 yard, 2 td season in the first 7 games. They would have cut you after that as well Victor. The only conspiracy is why the Giants kept you for as long as they did. Salsa with your millions in retirement.
OMG what a crybaby. Play better and stay healthy and you play, if you suck and get hurt all the time, you don’t play. It’s as simple as that.
Cruz wants to live off his one catch forever. You’re lucky Cruz, ask Jackie Smith (70’s Cowboys) about his “one catch” that he missed and how that affected him.
just a classless organization
As a close friend of the organization it is sad to see a fan-favorite leave but in the NFL its better to move on a season (or half a season) too early than a season too late.
Poor baby.
It’s a conspiracy. Let’s get Ted Wells on the case.
He’s probably got some gas left in the tank. Just shut up, sign with another team and let your 2017 stats do the talking.
He thinks (first half of the season) 7 games, 24 receptions for 331 yards and 1 touchdown is ‘ballin’
C’Mon man
Seriously? The Giants give you your shot, give you a big contract, you don’t play for 2 years and this is how you react when they cut you?
Also, I wouldn’t call averaging 47 yard over 7 games with one touchdown “ballin”.
Terrible quote by Cruz, terrible conclusion by Gantt to call it “suspicious”
I kinda thought same thing last year. Not a Giant fan, but Cruz disappeared last year.
Cruz loves being a celebrity and now it’s ending. Sorry, but no one really cares about your unique fashion sense if you’re not catching footballs too.
Just another weak-minded Giants player.
#logic – sandbagging a playoff team to justify cutting a number 3 at best WR.
Yeah right Victor they wanted you to suck instead of being a productive receiver. This is the most preposterous thing I’ve heard in days and it makes me dislike him even more than I already did. Hopefully we’ve heard the last of this idiot and his obnoxious dancing
Maybe if he played better they could have gotten a late round draft pick for him.
IDK, maybe because you’re damaged goods you got cut?
Or maybe without Gilbride’s Ace card pick play there’s far fewer opportunities for you to get Chunks?
Regardless, Cruz is a has-been.
Eli just sucked the 2nd half of the year…..
He looked as bad as his brother did the last year of his career.
Don’t think it was Cruz, pretty sure it was Eli.
I mean… mathematically, the stats didn’t change a LOT between the halves, and at no point was he on pace for a 1,000 yard season…
Additionally, Sterling Shepard EARNED more targets, and Paul Perkins gave them a short yardage/slot option outside of Cruz.
Sometimes the ball doesn’t come your way because you’re not getting open Vic.
The idea that an organization would actually disadvantage the team in order to make it easier to cut a player at the end of the year is nearly unfathomable. The Giants won 11 games and had high expectations, so in this case it is completely unfathomable.
Imagine this meeting: “Ok, let’s not focus on getting to the Super Bowl. Instead, let’s not throw the ball to #80 so it is easy to cut him at the end of the year.”
This makes no sense. If he finished the year with 1,000 yards and 5 or 6 touchdowns the Giants would not WANT to cut him. I’m not a football personnel guy but I know this, don’t cut good players.
Not a Giants fan but Cruz is just make up stuff.