Vikings “really pleased” with Laquon Treadwell’s progress

Posted by Josh Alper on May 25, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT
In February, Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said that the team expected wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to make a big jump after a quiet rookie season.

Shurmur revisited Treadwell’s status during OTAs this week. Treadwell has been working with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen in three-receiver sets and Shurmur said that is a sign of how much the team has liked what they’ve seen from the 2016 first-round pick this offseason.

“He’s had a great, in my opinion, five-and-a-half weeks,” Shurmur said, via ESPN.com. “He came back and he was really on point with what he’s supposed to be doing mentally. He’s been out here competing and doing a nice job running routes and catching the ball. Understanding where he fits in the running game and who to block. To this point, we’ve been really pleased with his progress based on a year ago.”

The Vikings aren’t putting all of their eggs in Treadwell’s basket. They signed Michael Floyd this month as another option at receiver and he should get opportunities once he’s had more time in the system. He’s likely to be suspended early in the season for last year’s DUI arrest, however, and continued progress for Treadwell could close the door on further chances come the regular season.

11 Responses to “Vikings “really pleased” with Laquon Treadwell’s progress”
  1. footballisnotthatimportant says: May 25, 2017 1:06 PM

    The success of the offense will be contingent on improvement of the offensive line. The skill positions are good “enough.” The defense is good. The line was an unmitigated dumpster fire.

  2. lightninhopkins says: May 25, 2017 1:06 PM

    Would be great to see this kid succeed.

  3. Frazier28/7 says: May 25, 2017 1:11 PM

    lets see if he can ‘catch’ on this year.

    and hey, as we all know he has his best game against Detroit. And they’re the team to be in the division.

  4. alphafantasyfootball says: May 25, 2017 1:12 PM

    In college Treadwell won with size. In the NFL that’s a lot harder to do. He struggled badly to gain separation last year and lacks elite speed. He’s not going to develop into a WR1 in the NFL

  5. flviking says: May 25, 2017 1:13 PM

    He is sure to dominate the feeble packer secondary. Vikes stumbled last year, but 20th division title will be won in 2017.

  6. tokyosandblaster says: May 25, 2017 1:17 PM

    Apparently last year they told him to run a 15 yard in route, and he just finished.

    >

  7. wafflestomp says: May 25, 2017 1:20 PM

    Ah yes, I foresee 2 catches and 30 yds this season for Treadwell.
    And only 1 Drunken Disorderly for Floyd, hopefully for fighting with his Uber driver.

    There’s your Minnesota Vikings, Folks.
    Playing Mediocre/Bad football for 56 straight years.
    At least they should be entertaining off the field.

  8. macneil4025 says: May 25, 2017 1:24 PM

    The dude is only 21, why are people so fast to assume a player is a bust? I have a feeling Laquon could still become a special player in the league the further he gets away from his serious college football injury. Vikes will be 11-5 this season and win the division again, skol

  9. bhuettl says: May 25, 2017 1:26 PM

    Will we finally see Minnesota’s latest first round draft choice? The way things are going, it might still be a year or two. I’m so glad we have TT instead of whoever their ring leader is.

  10. milkmandanimal says: May 25, 2017 1:32 PM

    It doesn’t take much to count as “progress” when you look at the rookie year he had.

  11. ragnarthegreat says: May 25, 2017 1:36 PM

    He could be making great progress, but still have miles to go. So great progress is more relative than informative. I hope (fingers crossed) that he is going to be a strong contributor this season but for some reason I am still skeptical.

