Vikings start signing draft picks

Posted by Josh Alper on May 25, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT

Some NFL teams have already signed all of their 2017 draft picks while there are others who have taken a more leisurely approach to getting their rookies under contract.

The Vikings fall into the latter group, but they got the ball rolling on signings on Thursday. The team announced that fifth-round wide receiver Rodney Adams has agreed to a four-year deal with the team.

Adams holds the South Florida record for receptions and receiving yards in a single season and ranks second in school history for career catches, receiving yards and touchdowns. He’s also fourth in all-purpose yards thanks to handling 46 kickoff returns over his time in school. Adams returned one of those kickoffs for a touchdown.

With Cordarrelle Patterson gone, Adams could be in the mix for the kickoff return job in Minnesota while also vying for offensive snaps with Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Laquon Treadwell, Michael Floyd, Jarius Wright and seventh-round pick Stacy Coley.