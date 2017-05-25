Von Miller sets his sights on being the greatest of all time

Broncos linebacker Von Miller has accomplished an extraordinary amount for a guy who just turned 28 years old: He’s been a Super Bowl MVP, a rookie of the year, a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro. But his ambitions are even higher.
“I want to be the best player in the National Football League. That’s what I go out there to be every time I play,” Miller said, via ESPN. “Over time, my play and the type of person I am will speak more to that. Maybe when I’m done, after playing 17 years or whatever, we can revisit this and see. I want to be the best player, no question. I want to be a GOAT-type [greatest of all time] player, like the guy upstairs.”
The guy upstairs Miller refers to is John Elway, the Broncos’ G.M. and Hall of Fame quarterback who is generally recognized as the greatest player in franchise history and one of the best quarterbacks ever to play the game. Miller, who said his offseason work this year was designed to “push my body to a spot where it’s never been before” thinks he has a chance to be that kind of player.
“You’re never guaranteed that working hard will translate to on-the-field success, but that’s what I’m hoping for,” Miller said.
An even better version of Von Miller is a scary thought for opposing quarterbacks.
At this pace, if all goes well, he may be able to become the greatest defensive player of all time or close. But there is a big IF involved. I wish him well!
Nah, he’s not so good against the run… See Khalil Mack…. 😛
He should settle for trying to be the best defensive player in his own division first.
His charity work and class acts like sending a bottle of wine to every player in the AFCW will certainly bring out the haters.
He could be the greatest defensive player but the greatest player of all time has to be a QB because no other position can impact the game as much as a great QB. I will say his play in SB 50 was the most dominant performance in a game I’ve seen in a while.
Every generation has a GOAT. Brady has grabbed the top spot for the last decade. Maybe in the next decade Von Miller will enter the convo.
I’ll give you one tip Von: You need to win. The best players will their teams to win and takeover games when it’s all on the line. It’s harder for any non-QB to be truly considered due to the fact that very, very few teams can win with average or worse QBs but teams will all the time without a generational level talent at D End. And yes, I’m aware of Trent Dilfer and such but their names continue to get thrown out there because of the shock factor of the feat. It’s far more common for guys like Elway, Brady, Manning, Favre, Unitas, Starr, Staubach, etc. to get there. They don’t win every year but their teams are always at or near the top.
Every player should.
Good luck with that Von. We all love you here in Broncos Country, but GOAT of all time probaby won’t happen. Be well!
Total stud on and off the field. This is coming from the same guy that sent a bottle of wine and friendly note to every single player in the afc west. Pure class.
Von Miller could be the Barry Bonds of the NFL. Barry also thought he we was the best of all time but then there was that issue with ‘roids which Miller also partakes in.
Trying to wrack my brain here, and I’ve followed the game for a long time, but the best, dominate, disruptive player I can recall was Larenence Taylor of the Giants. That guy just blew offenses up.
He’s not even the best in his division. Khalil Mack is better by a clear margin.
The greatest defender in the history in the game is JJ Watt.
He needs another dominant pass rusher alongside him in order to shine, see Elvis Dummerville and D’Ware. He can never be in the GOAT discussion just because of that fact alone. At this point in his career, Khaleel Mack and Joey Bosa are probably better. So he is not even the best in his own division anymore.