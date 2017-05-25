Von Miller sets his sights on being the greatest of all time

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 25, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

Broncos linebacker Von Miller has accomplished an extraordinary amount for a guy who just turned 28 years old: He’s been a Super Bowl MVP, a rookie of the year, a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro. But his ambitions are even higher.

“I want to be the best player in the National Football League. That’s what I go out there to be every time I play,” Miller said, via ESPN. “Over time, my play and the type of person I am will speak more to that. Maybe when I’m done, after playing 17 years or whatever, we can revisit this and see. I want to be the best player, no question. I want to be a GOAT-type [greatest of all time] player, like the guy upstairs.”

The guy upstairs Miller refers to is John Elway, the Broncos’ G.M. and Hall of Fame quarterback who is generally recognized as the greatest player in franchise history and one of the best quarterbacks ever to play the game. Miller, who said his offseason work this year was designed to “push my body to a spot where it’s never been before” thinks he has a chance to be that kind of player.

“You’re never guaranteed that working hard will translate to on-the-field success, but that’s what I’m hoping for,” Miller said.

An even better version of Von Miller is a scary thought for opposing quarterbacks.