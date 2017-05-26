Andy Reid knew defensive stars would miss OTAs

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 26, 2017, 7:37 AM EDT

Most of the Chiefs are back to work, but coach Andy Reid mostly shrugged when asked about a trio of defensive stars who chose to not volunteer.

Safety Eric Berry, outside linebacker Justin Houston and cornerback Marcus Peters are all absent from Organized Team Activities, but Reid said he had spoken to them and knew what was going on.

“I just coach the guys that are here — that’s what I do,” Reid said, via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star. “So the guys that are here are hungry for reps, and that will do nothing but help us. . . .

“It’s voluntary, so they can be here or not be here, it’s up to them. I knew about all of them.”

Absences this time of year aren’t necessarily anything new for two of them.

Berry missed the last two year’s worth of OTAs while dealing with contract issues and cancer. Houston’s absences were merely contract and knee-related.

But Peters hasn’t missed this kind of time yet. He’s not in position for an extension yet (he’s entering the third year of his rookie deal so he can’t extend until after this season), and there have been no stated reasons for his absence.

The Chiefs have a mandatory minicamp June 14-16, at which point they’re all obligated to show up or face fines.