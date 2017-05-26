Ben McAdoo: Not accurate that Giants avoided throwing to Victor Cruz

Posted by Josh Alper on May 26, 2017, 8:58 AM EDT

Wide receiver Victor Cruz got a new job on Thursday when he signed a deal with the Bears for the 2017 season, but he made headlines before that thanks to a radio interview in New York.

Cruz said that his response to a reduction in passes coming his way halfway through the year as “they don’t want me here anymore” and shared his belief that cutting his role made it easier to cut him this offseason because there would be fan backlash if they released a 1,000-yard receiver. A host on 105.1 pointed out that it was hard to believe Eli Manning would not throw to him if he was open and Cruz agreed, but added “that’s the only way” it made sense.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo was asked about Cruz’ comments on Thursday and initially said he wouldn’t answer before going ahead with a denial of Cruz’s suggestion.

“Do you believe it’s accurate? There’s no accuracy to it,” McAdoo said, via NJ.com.

Cruz tried to put some toothpaste back in the tube later in the day, saying that he is “forever grateful” to the Giants and that he never said he felt “sabotaged” by the team. He didn’t use that word, but he made it clear in the interview that he didn’t feel good about the way the team handled him last season.