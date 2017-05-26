Brandon Jacobs: Jim Harbaugh didn’t know what he was doing

Jim Harbaugh has had success everywhere he’s coached, but one of his former players was not impressed with their time together.
Brandon Jacobs, the retired running back who spent time playing for Harbaugh’s 49ers in 2012, left San Francisco not thinking highly of Harbaugh.
“Jim, I had a lot of respect for Jim when I was there – before I got to know him,” Jacobs said on CBS Sports Radio. “I enjoyed my time there, but we didn’t see eye-to-eye. I knew a little bit more about football than what they led on.”
Jacobs said Harbaugh didn’t have much of a grasp of the Xs and Os of coaching and that the assistants deserved more of the credit.
“Going somewhere where they don’t have route conversions into certain coverages was just absurd,” Jacobs said. “They’re just running routes in the defense, getting people killed. Size and strength is what they had, and that’s why they won. Let’s be real. They had great assistant coaches, but Jim didn’t know what he was doing. Jim had no idea. Jim is throwing slants into Cover-2 safeties, getting people hurt. That guy knew nothing, man.”
Jacobs was injured at the start of his 49ers tenure, a bench warmer once he got healthy, and eventually got suspended by the team and then released for complaining about his playing time on social media. So it’s not exactly a surprise that he doesn’t have fond memories of his time with Harbaugh.
He won in San Diego, won at Stanford, won in SF, won in Michigan
I think he knows what he’s doing
Didn’t expect to see a quote from Jacobs after all this time. Hope he’s still enjoying his ‘fast ass car’. Thanks for the Super Bowl memories!
Sorry, you don’t make the Super Bowl by being a moron head coach with Kaep as your QB. I’m pretty sure Jimmy is at the very least a competent coach.
Yup everyone knows you get to a Super Bowl by pure luck and not knowing x’s and o’s. Jim might be different but a bad coach has never been on is resume. Just look what what he did in his 1st yr at Michigan with a bunch of guys that were under 500 to a double digit win team.
Jacobs and Harbaugh not seeing eye to eye is totally different than Harbaugh not knowing what he was doing.
Harbaugh’ record in college and the pros speaks for hitself.
“Jim is throwing slants into Cover-2 safeties, getting people hurt.”
Axe to grind? Sure – but are we sure that’s an invalid point? The comment about not having the option routes for specific coverages, etc doesn’t seem like a bad observation to me
See, now this goes along with my theory that Harbaugh benefited from the great work of Mike Singletary. He took over a great team and we’re still scratching our heads why Alex Smith was benched for Kaep.
Harbaugh came within a stone’s throw of winning the Super Bowl with the second worst starting QB in SB history – the worst being our very own Rex Grossman. So, ya, they guy must know a thing or two.
sounds like Jacobs was just scared to go ove the midle
Sour Grapes ??? I don’t buy what Jacobs is saying. If he would have been in shape to play football when he showed up, maybe his experience would have been different.
Judge a man by his results over an extended period of time and you can tell if he knows what he is doing or is “just lucky” (which is what ill-informed losers often say).
I don’t like Harbaugh, but to say he does not know how to coach is just stupid and says more about you than him.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise – Harbaugh gets WAY too much credit for SF’s success during his tenure there. It had a roster that was quickly coming together BEFORE he arrived, so he inherited a team on the upswing. At its peak, it had a number of veterans, and a good coach would have helped lead the roster into a transition. Instead, he contributed to it atrophying, and then jumped ship when he saw it would be going down soon enough.
Arrived at the right time, left at the right time – that’s the only reason it looks like he was the reason for the winning seasons.
When the Jacobs and the Giants played the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, Harbaugh was severely outclassed by Old Man Tom. In a bone-crushing game that was going to come down to which team made the big mistake, Harbaugh used a punt returner with fumbling problems, while Tom had his guy fair catch everything. We all know how that ended.
Sounds like Brandon’s upset he sucked when he was in SF. Not Jim’s fault you were slow and fat.
Brandon Jacobs should just shut up. He has been a disruption for a while, one of the reasons he doesn’t have an NFL job right now. Maybe he took too many blows to the head.
Sure did win a lot of games.
Well either way you at it he’s a great coach. If he can put together such great assistants then he deserves credit.
BWAH- HAHAHAHA!!! LOL!!!! “I knew a little bit more about football than what they led on.” HAHAHAHAHAHA!! Oh, please let there be more insightful quotes coming our way from Mr. Jacobs….