Brandon Jacobs: Jim Harbaugh didn’t know what he was doing

Jim Harbaugh has had success everywhere he’s coached, but one of his former players was not impressed with their time together.
Brandon Jacobs, the retired running back who spent time playing for Harbaugh’s 49ers in 2012, left San Francisco not thinking highly of Harbaugh.
“Jim, I had a lot of respect for Jim when I was there – before I got to know him,” Jacobs said on CBS Sports Radio. “I enjoyed my time there, but we didn’t see eye-to-eye. I knew a little bit more about football than what they led on.”
Jacobs said Harbaugh didn’t have much of a grasp of the Xs and Os of coaching and that the assistants deserved more of the credit.
“Going somewhere where they don’t have route conversions into certain coverages was just absurd,” Jacobs said. “They’re just running routes in the defense, getting people killed. Size and strength is what they had, and that’s why they won. Let’s be real. They had great assistant coaches, but Jim didn’t know what he was doing. Jim had no idea. Jim is throwing slants into Cover-2 safeties, getting people hurt. That guy knew nothing, man.”
Jacobs was injured at the start of his 49ers tenure, a bench warmer once he got healthy, and eventually got suspended by the team and then released for complaining about his playing time on social media. So it’s not exactly a surprise that he doesn’t have fond memories of his time with Harbaugh.
He won in San Diego, won at Stanford, won in SF, won in Michigan
I think he knows what he’s doing
Didn’t expect to see a quote from Jacobs after all this time. Hope he’s still enjoying his ‘fast ass car’. Thanks for the Super Bowl memories!
Sorry, you don’t make the Super Bowl by being a moron head coach with Kaep as your QB. I’m pretty sure Jimmy is at the very least a competent coach.
Yup everyone knows you get to a Super Bowl by pure luck and not knowing x’s and o’s. Jim might be different but a bad coach has never been on is resume. Just look what what he did in his 1st yr at Michigan with a bunch of guys that were under 500 to a double digit win team.
Jacobs and Harbaugh not seeing eye to eye is totally different than Harbaugh not knowing what he was doing.
Harbaugh’ record in college and the pros speaks for hitself.
“Jim is throwing slants into Cover-2 safeties, getting people hurt.”
Axe to grind? Sure – but are we sure that’s an invalid point? The comment about not having the option routes for specific coverages, etc doesn’t seem like a bad observation to me
See, now this goes along with my theory that Harbaugh benefited from the great work of Mike Singletary. He took over a great team and we’re still scratching our heads why Alex Smith was benched for Kaep.
Harbaugh came within a stone’s throw of winning the Super Bowl with the second worst starting QB in SB history – the worst being our very own Rex Grossman. So, ya, they guy must know a thing or two.