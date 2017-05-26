Brandon Marshall believes there will be no problems with the Giants

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2017, 10:46 PM EDT

Giants receiver Brandon Marshall recently took the high road in response to withering criticism from former Jets teammate Sheldon Richardson. Meeting with reporters to conclude Marshall’s first week of OTAs with his latest team, Marshall admitted to past problems, but he predicted there will be none with the other New York team.

“[T]he first couple years of my career, more than the first couple years, really the first five years, I wasn’t responsible with the platform that we have,” Marshall said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “I’m not a perfect guy, but I worked extremely hard to get in the position I am today. The first couple years of my career was rough, and a lot of it I did myself. I hurt myself. And since that point, once I figured things out, I’ve worked extremely hard to be a better person and work extremely hard to be a better teammate, a better father, a better husband, and I’m proud of where I’m at today.”

Specifically as to his beef with Richardson — or more accurately Richardson’s lingering beef with Marshall, Marshall had nothing to add.

“You know what? That is the third or fourth time we’re going down that path,” Marshall said. “Like I said, it was a tough year for us. In the National Football League, it’s not unique. . . . We had high hopes coming off that first year we were all together in 2015. It kind of blew up in our face. So we all were disappointed.”

