Breshad Perriman “not thinking about anything but football”

Posted by Josh Alper on May 26, 2017, 7:42 AM EDT

In his first two seasons, Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman had no shortage of things keeping his mind from being singularly focused on the field.

He hurt his knee on the first day of his first training camp after being the team’s first-round pick in 2015 and missed the entire season and then returned to suffer another knee injury during OTAs last year. His father, former NFL wideout Brett Perriman, suffered a stroke and teammate Tray Walker died in between those injuries to add to the things taking up space in his mind.

Perriman is healthy now and his father is on the mend, leaving him with a chance to turn all his attention toward the game.

“I feel like my concentration level is at a pretty high level right now — an all-time high,” Perriman said, via the Baltimore Sun. “Right now, I’m just going out there, and when I’m on the field, I’m not thinking about anything but football.”

Coach John Harbaugh said that Perriman has “had a really good five weeks” and the Ravens didn’t make any big moves at receiver during the offseason, which leaves them little choice other than having confidence in Perriman’s ability to handle a starring role.