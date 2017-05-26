Broncos sign Carlos Henderson to wrap up draft class

Posted by Josh Alper on May 26, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT

The Broncos have signed all of their draft picks.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that third-round wide receiver Carlos Henderson has agreed to terms on his four-year rookie deal with the team, which leaves all eight members of their draft class with contracts.

Henderson was one of two wide receivers (fifth-rounder Isaiah McKenzie was the other) and one of two Hendersons (along with sixth-round running back De’Angelo) to join the Broncos in the draft. He caught 82 passes for 1,535 yards and 19 touchdowns at Louisiana Tech last season and also finished second in the nation in kickoff return average.

Special teams work is often the surest way for rookies to get on the field and Henderson figures to get a long look as a returner. With no sure third receiver behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, the rookie could also land a nice role on offense if he impresses during the preseason.