Dolphins may cut Leonte Carroo a year after trading up for him

May 26, 2017

Last year, the Dolphins traded a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the Vikings to acquire Minnesota’s third-round draft pick, which Miami used on receiver Leonte Carroo. Obviously, the Dolphins thought highly of Carroo’s talents to make a trade like that.

A year later, Carroo has been so disappointing that he may not even make the 53-player roster.

That’s the word from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, who reports that it is far from certain that Carroo will make the team at the end of the preseason.

The Dolphins gave Carroo every opportunity to contribute as a rookie, putting him in the starting lineup in Week One. But after catching two passes in that game, he caught just one more pass for the rest of the season and was inactive for the last two games of the regular season, and for the playoffs.

That was a disappointing first season in Miami, and if he doesn’t turn things around in a hurry, he won’t even have a second season in Miami.