Dolphins may cut Leonte Carroo a year after trading up for him

Last year, the Dolphins traded a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the Vikings to acquire Minnesota’s third-round draft pick, which Miami used on receiver Leonte Carroo. Obviously, the Dolphins thought highly of Carroo’s talents to make a trade like that.
A year later, Carroo has been so disappointing that he may not even make the 53-player roster.
That’s the word from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, who reports that it is far from certain that Carroo will make the team at the end of the preseason.
The Dolphins gave Carroo every opportunity to contribute as a rookie, putting him in the starting lineup in Week One. But after catching two passes in that game, he caught just one more pass for the rest of the season and was inactive for the last two games of the regular season, and for the playoffs.
That was a disappointing first season in Miami, and if he doesn’t turn things around in a hurry, he won’t even have a second season in Miami.
Next year, the Bears will be doing the same thing with Trubisky.
I was just commenting on another story that the Vikings used those picks to trade up for Dalvin Cook and acquire a bunch more picks. Given the crap shoot that the NFL draft seems to be, it’s probably a good idea to acquire more picks when you can on the chance that somebody might work out.
The draft is always a no guarantees thing no matter what round the player is drafted in.
Much wiser to cut bait on a bad player than insist on keeping him on the roster for more years simply because he was a high round draft pick.
GMs don’t like to do that because they think it makes them look bad, but it actually makes them look smarter. Everybody makes draft picks that don’t work out, keeping them long after it becomes obvious they aren’t going to cut it doesn’t really make you look like you didn’t get a bust.
Dolphins excel at trading up for crappy players.
Barry Jackson is just guessing. It does look like he had a bad year and that looks bad for the trade but look at that kid’s s . He plays like Landry does. Full of intensity and good hands. I don’t see him getting cut unless Ford has a monster camp. Carroo will be that reserve receiver that can can be plugged into any spot if someone gets hurt or needs a breather. I would expect, barring a lopsided camp battle, that the Dolphins will keep the same receivers as last year.
Adam Gase lay down the law last season.. it does not matter if you are a first round pick or an undrafted rookie the best players are going to play.
If he doesn’t have it, don’t hold on to him because he was a draft pick. If a Victor Cruz type guy a FA WR is balling keep him and get rid of the dead weight. Some guys get cut and end up being studs somewhere else.
Carroo may actually replace Landry if he doesn’t come off his salary demands.
Worth watching as this all plays out.
I know he’s been bad but doesn’t that seem a little premature? Most receivers take a year or two to figure out how to run NFL routes and adjust to the coverages. Not everyone can be Randy Moss.
Especially not in the third round, even if you traded up to get them.
I wonder what Dion Jordan thinks about the Dolphins trading up for a player and then regrettng it soon after?
Dangit Leonte!