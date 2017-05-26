Eric Mangini would vouch for Colin Kaepernick, if a team asked

Eric Mangini spent three years as an assistant coach on the 49ers and got to know Colin Kaepernick well, and he wishes some team would call him to ask for advice about Kaepernick. Because Mangini thinks Kaepernick is a player who deserves a chance.
“I haven’t personally talked to anybody about it, but what I will say about Colin is I had a really good experience with Colin,” Mangini said this morning on PFT Live. “I wasn’t there over the last season where the protest and the different off the field issues became more of a focal point. But as a player, his numbers last season weren’t that far off from the year he brought the team to the NFC Championship Game. And he should get an opportunity. I think he’s got to get an opportunity.”
Mangini still believes that at some point before the season, some team is going to realize it has a need at quarterback that Kaepernick can fill.
“I think as the market settles and people start looking at these young quarterbacks they brought in and start evaluating the quarterback situation, they might realize it may not look as good as they hoped it would be,” Mangini said. “I always thought he would be a good fit for the Browns. Hue [Jackson’s] system is multiple shifts and motions, and that’s what he did in San Francisco. Hue has an element of quarterback-driven runs, I think Colin is excellent as that. As a candidate, him vs. RGIII a year ago, I’d take Colin 10 times out of 10.”
The Browns apparently don’t agree, because they’ve shown no interest in Kaepernick. So far only the Seahawks have been identified as a team giving Kaepernick a look. Mangini thinks a lot of other teams are being foolish by ignoring a quarterback who could make a difference.
Mangini Is right!
Did Eric ever return that laptop he supposedly took with him (stole) when he left the Pats?
The one with the whole Pats system info in it.
Mangini is lucky they let him near a pro team
If wouldn’t would vouch for Colin Kaepernick, if a team asked
Eric who?
Thus the reason you failed as a head coach multiple times… just saying.
I am a Browns fan and I don’t want Colin Kaepernick.
Kaepernick did all this to himself. I for one hope he never plays another down in the NFL. He brought all this crap down on himself by acting blaming others. This clown didn’t even vote. CK is a joke.
Bad ideas are probably why Mangini’s been fired a few times.
What is surprising isn’t that a team wouldn’t give Colin Kapernich an opportunity, it’s that any team would call Eric Mangini for his opinion on anything. Look up Doofus in the dictionary and there’s a picture of Eric Mangini.
After the chit storm Mangina started years ago, why would anyone care what he thought??
LOL.
Huge Action doing a great job. Won’t be dumb enough to bring in Kaep.
I just want to point out that you’re proving the owners right. Kap is a huge distraction, how many posts a day does he get compared to other free agents? Ironically the more you vouch for him, more it probably hurts him.
Thanks for the update.. makes me yearn for the days when it was just daily “Redskins” bashing.
Cue all the sister dating, Trump supporters who think Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem is disrespectful, yet toting their Confederate flag (an enemy nation of the US in case you forgot about the Civil War) is just celebrating their heritage. Also, what are those same people who gripe about Kap doing during the playing of the national anthem before each game?
Mangini is right. A guy with 2200 yeards and a 3-1 TDtoINT ratio in 12 games should already have a job.
eric mangini is a clown.has zero credibility after his stints on various television shows. I would be leary about his endorsement, if I’m Colin.
And who’s gonna vouch for Mangini?
Thanks for the daily Colin update.
“You’re not really helping, Eric” – CK
no way i would want that Traitor on my team.
and no one asked. the simple fact no one is asking anyone about kaepernick says a lot.
….stand up move Eric. and i applaud your ability to see the reality of the situation.
unlike the sheep that actually believe this is not a blackball effort.
but then again they actually believed this current administration, and a reality show host was going to make america great again.
#pureandsimpleObamabacklash
tortorellasucks says:
May 26, 2017 9:24 AM
no way i would want that Traitor on my team.
———————————————————-
So Trump can’t play for you?
The more Kaep gets put in the news, the less likely it is he signs with a team.
I’m starting to think you guys know this but secretly hate him so you keep writing articles about him.
Whoa, back away from the limb pal.
let’s totally set the record straight with this whole Kaepernick thing….
1- yes, he knelt for the anthem. Most Americans felt it was disrespectful, myself included. However he also chose to make his political stand at his job, wearing someone else’s uniform in someone else’s stadium. I can’t go to work and ignore my job to promote my personal beliefs. If I did, I would be out a job, much like Krap.
2- He supported and defended Fidel Castro. Poor stance to take. Also at work.
3- He wore pig socks, and accused all cops of being murderers. Also at work.
So he chose to become a distraction, AT WORK. He then chose to become a substandard employee. His QB play declined dramatically and he became a back up level QB. Anyone who looks at his stats from last year and tries to use them to suggest he played well does not know football at all. His numbers were generated in garbage time. He could not move the ball when it counted and did not win games with those numbers. He was 1-10 guys.
To those who point out the back ups that have been singed this season over him again know zero about the sport. A back up has to be able to run the system in place. An offensive coordinator creates a system for the STARTER. Krap can’t do this. He’s a one trick poney and his lone trick doesn’t work anymore now that he’s changed his diet, lost weight and become a pole. For Krap to have any success he needs everything to be tailored to him. There isn’t a coach in the NFL that is going to create a system for the back up and make the starter run it.
He has no job because he’s a monster distraction at work, he sucks and his commitment is clearly in question. Sorry Florio your man crush just doesn’t help a team get better.
Fat little snitch
Fredo Mangini is a two time loser as an NFL head coach and his insights on the plight of Colin Kaepernick are about as meaningful as my laundry.
oh and Eric Mangini is a loosing head coach who was so bad he couldn’t land a job in the NFL. His TV persona is worse and he’s a rat. Not sure why what he thinks is any more important then my son’s pee wee coach?
thedawsonator says:
May 26, 2017 9:12 AM
I just want to point out that you’re proving the owners right. Kap is a huge distraction, how many posts a day does he get compared to other free agents? Ironically the more you vouch for him, more it probably hurts him.
———————–
You are so absolutely right, its like an article a day that then fills up with politcal feedback for and against his actions based on the political leaning of the poster. Anyone trying to make a purely football decision on him will notice all that and realize that where Kaep is concerned a ‘purely football decision’ is not a luxury they will be allowed. Whether they or Kaep intend for the distraction to come with him others are going to add it to the picture anyhow.
As far as Mangini ‘vouching’ for anyone, that I am not sure how his words will stack up against game film in the eyes of a GM focused on finding the best for to fill a team need.
Mangini is the best coach the Browns had since their rebirth. His shady behaviour aside, he had a plan in Cleveland and would have that team in the playoffs if Holmy wasn’t so dead set on picking his own guy. Even Belichick begrudgingly called those Browns a well coached team before the Browns took it to them.
I used to get annoyed by all the articles about this loser (not Mangini) but now Im starting to love it because I know it is really getting under the skin of the people that run this place that he’s not on a team.
Keep it coming. Its no sweat off my back but I know you are becoming increasingly unhinged over it.
godfatherd says:
May 26, 2017 9:41 AM
tortorellasucks says:
May 26, 2017 9:24 AM
no way i would want that Traitor on my team.
———————————————————-
So Trump can’t play for you?
————————-
It depends. Can he read a defense? And how consistent is his arm? (I sm guessing not much)