ESPN hires Chip Kelly

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT

The two-time former NFL coach with a pair of buyouts will be getting paid by a network in 2017.

ESPN announced Friday that Kelly has joined the operation as a studio analyst. He’ll be part of the Saturday college football cooperate, and he’ll appear Sundays on SportsCenter to provide NFL analysis.

“I spoke with a lot of people this offseason about different situations for me — in coaching and TV,” Kelly said in a statement, via the Associated Press. “I had various opportunities in both. In the end, I have had a relationship with ESPN for many years from when I was coaching and after speaking with them, I decided it was the best step for me to take.”

In March, Kelly auditioned for a job at FOX. He wasn’t hired there. He also was considered for offensive coordinator jobs in the NFL, but likewise didn’t end up with a new team.

For starters, ESPN should get Kelly to a studio so that he can explain his assessment of quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s unemployment, Kelly’s opinions regarding Kaepernick’s skills and abilities, and whether and to what extent current NFL coaches and/or executives have called Kelly for his input on the still-unemployed quarterback. If, that is, ESPN is willing to risk ongoing ankle-biting from those who insist that the recent layoffs flow not from a seismic shift in the cable TV industry but from a perceived lean to the left.