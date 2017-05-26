Fabian Moreau signs to wrap up Washington’s draft class

Posted by Josh Alper on May 26, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT

There are plenty of people working in politics in Washington, D.C. who can’t agree on anything, but that’s not the case for the football team.

Cornerback Fabian Moreau signed with the Redskins on Friday, leaving them with all of their draft picks signed heading into Memorial Day weekend. Moreau, a third-round pick in April and one of 10 overall selections, agreed to the standard four-year deal for players drafted outside of the first round.

Moreau started 40 games at UCLA and is coming off a two-interception season as a senior. Moreau turned in a fast 40 time and showed well in other drills during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which likely helped him move up a bit come draft day.

Moreau is one of eight corners on the Washington roster and will vie for snaps behind Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland as a rookie.