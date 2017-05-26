Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on May 26, 2017, 7:21 AM EDT

Bills C Eric Wood feels close to 100 percent after last year’s broken leg.

Laremy Tunsil is happy to be back at left tackle for the Dolphins.

The Patriots want rookie DT Josh Augusta to lose some weight.

The Jets waived/injured WR Brisly Estime after he tore his Achilles tendon.

TE Dennis Pitta is happy to still be with the Ravens.

CB KeiVarae Russell hopes for more playing time on the Bengals defense this time around.

A look at how Ryan Grigson fits into the Browns front office.

Steelers S Sean Davis isn’t lacking confidence.

WR DeAndre Hopkins is looking forward to learning from new Texans assistant Wes Welker.

The Colts defense has gotten a lot younger.

Jaguars LB Myles Jack continues to be mentored by Paul Posluszny.

Titans T Taylor Lewan has thrown his support behind the Predators’ push for a Stanley Cup.

Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas is feeling healthy this offseason.

Tyler Bray has been working as the No. 2 quarterback for the Chiefs.

The Raiders are looking for a full season from DE Mario Edwards this year.

G Donavon Clark wants to be a healthy contributor for the Chargers in his second season.

The signs continue to point to LB Jaylon Smith returning to the field for the Cowboys.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo fielded a lot of questions about Odell Beckham on Thursday.

QB Nick Foles had an eventful tour of the league before returning to the Eagles.

QB Kirk Cousins is getting used to a new set of Redskins receivers.

How much can WR Victor Cruz help the Bears?

Lions G T.J. Lang will hit the racetrack for the Detroit Grand Prix.

Ty Montgomery will remain a running back with a wideout’s number for the Packers.

Said Vikings rookie C Pat Elflein, “Yeah, that first meeting, going over the plays, that was my welcome to the NFL moment, especially being a center, you have to be able to use your brain and use it quickly and be decisive.”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank likes the relaxation of celebration penalties.

LB Luke Kuechly likes the veteran additions to the Panthers defense.

The Saints paid tribute to the late Cortez Kennedy at practice.

Watch Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick solve a Rubik’s Cube.

Said Cardinals DL coach Brenston Buckner, “I’m not going to chew their food up and then give it to them. I’m going to teach you how to chew it yourself, because when you chew it yourself, you’ll be more satisfied.”

Outlining reasons for optimism about Rams QB Jared Goff.

Kyle Shanahan is growing more comfortable in his role as 49ers head coach.

How long until the Seahawks have all their rookies signed?