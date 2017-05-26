It’s huge, jam-packed Friday PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2017, 5:56 AM EDT

The unofficial start of summer begins with, unofficially, one of the biggest PFT Live episodes we’ve had since the last time we had a really big episode of PFT Live.

As most of us embark on a three-day Memorial Day weekend (programming note: not us), a three-guest show gets you the football fix you need before you spend your time fixing up all sorts of grilled meats. We’ll speak live with former Jets and Browns coach Eric Mangini, along with Seth Wickersham of ESPN The Magazine, whose article about the Seahawks drew sharp reactions both from Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman and Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett.

The show also includes a two-part interview taped earlier this week with Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff. The segments come from a 70-minute, no-break sit-down from earlier in the week; the full audio has been posted as a PFT Live podcast, and the full video will be posted later today right here.

For right now, get to NBC Sports Radio at 6:00 a.m. ET, and then slide over to NBCSN for the two-hour simulcast.

For now, here’s a quick slice of the Dimitroff interview.