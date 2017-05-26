Mike Zimmer plans to return to Minnesota June 4

Posted by Josh Alper on May 26, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is taking some time away from the team in the wake of his eighth eye surgery.

At the time of his departure, the team said they anticipated he would be back to work in a few weeks and they provided more information about the timeline on Friday.

The Vikings announced that Zimmer, who is recuperating at his ranch in Kentucky, plans to return to Minnesota on June 4. He has an appointment with doctors on June 5 and hopes to receive clearance to resume working at that point.

If that happens, Zimmer, who General Manager Rick Spielman said is in regular communication with the rest of the staff, will be back in time for the final set of OTA practices and the team’s mandatory minicamp, which runs from June 13-15.